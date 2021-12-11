Geir Skaaden Sells 10,000 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xperi by 96.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xperi by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

