Comparing Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Essentra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.41 $171.48 million $1.19 12.54 Essentra $1.15 billion 0.91 $5.78 million N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Essentra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

