Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $85.02. 9,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

