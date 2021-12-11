Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

