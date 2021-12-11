AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV opened at $63.07 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

