Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $403.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

