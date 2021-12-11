Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fluor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 567,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.