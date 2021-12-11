Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.57 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.