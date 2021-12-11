Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $101.03 and last traded at $101.09. 6,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.70.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -204.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

