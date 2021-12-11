Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1,008.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

