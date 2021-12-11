JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

SEIC stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.