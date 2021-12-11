JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 592 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.