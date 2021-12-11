ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.58 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

