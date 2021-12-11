Analyzing BSQUARE (BSQR) and Its Rivals

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BSQUARE to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -15.33 BSQUARE Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 48.34

BSQUARE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BSQUARE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1205 6049 11293 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.01%. Given BSQUARE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s peers have a beta of 3.30, suggesting that their average share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -1.97% -77.28% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BSQUARE peers beat BSQUARE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.