Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

