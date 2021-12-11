Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 90.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NSP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

