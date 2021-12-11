Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

AMEH opened at $74.99 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.