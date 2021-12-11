Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRA. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,596 shares of company stock worth $6,519,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

