Morgan Stanley Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $55.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

LAZ opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at $39,634,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

