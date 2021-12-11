Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

