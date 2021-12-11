Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Truist from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

