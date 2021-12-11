Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.