Barclays Boosts Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 500

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from CHF 480 to CHF 500 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $41.00 on Friday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

