Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.39 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.76.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

