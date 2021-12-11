Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of AVNT opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

