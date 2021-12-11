Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11,561.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.