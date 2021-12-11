4,884 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,190,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UI stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.