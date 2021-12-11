Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

