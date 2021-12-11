Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

