Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

