SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $900.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $715.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $703.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.23 and its 200-day moving average is $625.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $348.36 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

