TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 4.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 1,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

TSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,702,176 shares in the company, valued at $66,827,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock worth $3,087,181.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

