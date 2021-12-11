Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,162 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,500 shares of company stock worth $13,238,100. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $20.13 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

