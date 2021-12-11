UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price target on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.81 ($16.64).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

