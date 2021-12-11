United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

UTDI stock opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

