Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.43 ($192.62).

AFX opened at €171.00 ($192.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €172.14 and its 200-day moving average is €174.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a PE ratio of 65.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($226.97).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

