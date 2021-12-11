Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 13,794 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of ADTRAN worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

