Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 9,232 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veracyte by 593.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

