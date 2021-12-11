Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 33.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

