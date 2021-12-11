loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $356,250.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

