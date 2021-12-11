loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $356,250.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LDI stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.85.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.