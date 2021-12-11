Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

