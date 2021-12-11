DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at CBRE Group

CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DKNG stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

