American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AMWL opened at $6.24 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Well by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 205,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of American Well by 95.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

