J Michael Whitted Sells 23,459 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

