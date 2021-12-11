J Michael Whitted Sells 23,459 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
