Fifth Third Bancorp Has $27,000 Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.