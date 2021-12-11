Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

