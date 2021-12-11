Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,733 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

