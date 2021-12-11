Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 984 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $298.43 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $224.74 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,014,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

