Private Advisor Group LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,395,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 172,351 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74,570 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $58.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.