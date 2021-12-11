Private Advisor Group LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 96.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 279.9% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.61.

Shares of FATE opened at $49.16 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

